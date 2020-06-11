Tahoka now under a Stay-at-Home order after rise in positive COVID-19 cases

Due to limited local resources, Lynn County has been in contact with the Texas National Guard to help facilitate testing. They will be stationed in Tahoka on Thursday, June 11 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1804 Ave J. If believe that you have had a possible exposure, officials encourage you to get tested and socially isolate.