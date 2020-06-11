Tahoka now under a Stay-at-Home order after rise in positive COVID-19 cases

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the City of Tahoka have issued a COVID-19 disaster order update, mandating a stay-at-home order other than travel for essential activities or to obtain essential goods and services.
The order says no public or private gatherings of any size are allowed outside of a single household.
Officials say all in-person attendance at church functions is highly discouraged.
Any person who is sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who has tested positive for COVID-19 must stay at home other than necessary medical or emergency care.
Visits to nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities is not allowed unless to provide critical assistance.
Examples of when to leave home include:
- Visit a doctor or healthcare provider
- Go to the grocery store
- Pick up food from restaurants
- Go to work at an essential business
- Individual outdoor activities while maintaining social distance
- Care for family members
Essential services will remain open and must enforce social distancing to the maximum extent possible. Essential services include, but are not limited to:
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Pharmacy and drug stores
- Daycare facilities
- Health care providers and facilities
- Vehicle fueling, parts, repair and maintenance
- Essential government services and facilities
- Banks and financial services
- Laundry mats and cleaners
- Trade contractors, i.e. plumbers and electricians.
Restaurants remain closed to customers. Use of drive-thru, pickup and delivery options are allowed and encouraged. Mobile food vendors are allowed, but social distancing must be observed.
Personal services businesses that engage in direct, person-to-person services that are not time sensitive or for the immediate health or safety of the recipient are closed.
Travel permits are not required in the City of Tahoka.
The order comes after Lynn County officials report a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been five additional positive cases in the past two days. Two of those cases are employees at the Lynn County Hospital.
Due to limited local resources, Lynn County has been in contact with the Texas National Guard to help facilitate testing. They will be stationed in Tahoka on Thursday, June 11 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1804 Ave J. If believe that you have had a possible exposure, officials encourage you to get tested and socially isolate.
