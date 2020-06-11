Starlight Theater Summer Concert Series at Sam Houston Park begins this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Starlight Theater Summer Concert Series at Sam Houston Park returns this summer.
The series begins June 23, and weekly concerts will take place at the park at 7:0 p.m.
The concerts are free to the public.
This is the 29th year of the series that features Amarillo talent.
“We hope the public will join us each week to enjoy what has become one of Amarillo’s great traditions through the years - the Starlight Theater,” said Kevin Wolbach, coordinator of public relations and programs with the Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department. "Some of Amarillo’s favorite talents will be participating each week.
Public health guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed at the concerts.
