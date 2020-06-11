Red River, Angel Fire tourism industry facing negative impact due to pandemic

RED RIVER, N.M. (KFDA) - Many Texas residents vacation at Red River and Angel Fire, and since the start of the pandemic, their tourism industry has taken a hit.
Tourism and Economic Development Director for Red River April Ralph says their ski resort saw the most impact during the early stages of COVID-19, but they got lucky with the timing of the pandemic, as Red River prepares for shutting down during the months of April and May.
“Our town, the ski area closed down a week early, so it hurt the ski area a little bit and visitors coming that week, but usually this time frame in April and May, the first part of May, the town does kind of go into a little bit of a shutdown mode. People go on vacation, we call it mud season, so if you could’ve had the best time for COVID to happen, for us, it was the best time,” said Ralph.
Ralph says the lodging and restaurant businesses saw a big economic impact during the pandemic, but the nightlife took the biggest economic hit, as they were unable to open at all during their Shelter in Place order.
“We also have had to close, we don’t have any bars open," said Ralph. "Bars are a great income for restaurants, and we have a couple places that are specifically like nightlife and bars, so those businesses have been impacted even more than the restaurants.”
Matt Dietz, Amarillo resident and partner in Pioneer Lodging in Red River, says lodgers saw an economic impact from having to refund cancelled reservations during the pandemic.
“It did affect lodgers quite a bit just simply because of the fact that we had a lot of vacancies that were initially reservations where we had to refund reservations," said Dietz.
Dietz says summer is huge in Red River, and the town got a head start on the summer schedule by marketing and alerting tourists that they’re open and ready for business.
“We actually kind of got a quick, early head start on Summer," said Dietz. "Memorial Day was a little bit different this year, usually it’s a bike rally, but this year it was more family oriented, and as a result, opening the flood gates, and even the Mayor sending out a message that said ‘Hey you’re welcome to come to Red River and stay in our hotels, motels, and lodges,’ the calendar started to fill up.”
Ralph says Texans make up the majority of their tourists, and she encourages everyone to continue planning their vacation at Red River and Angel Fire.
