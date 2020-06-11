Hot and Dry Day Ahead

The high pressure system is now getting settled over our area, which will shift our winds out of the south to southwest, and will keep our temperatures up. We’re looking at highs in the 90s for much of the area today, with those south winds blowing from 15 to 25 miles an hour. We’re not tracking any promising rain chances at this time, but it looks like some small storms could pop up in the north panhandle and Oklahoma panhandle tomorrow, however our dry air means most rain could evaporate before it reaches the surface.