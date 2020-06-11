HODGETOWN to host 2 Texas Collegiate League baseball teams this summer

“As we await baseball’s decision to restart professional, affiliated baseball throughout the country, today’s announcement gives us the chance to create positive news and excitement in our Amarillo community,” said Amarillo Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “Hosting two new Amarillo college summer teams allows our fans to witness some of the best collegiate talent in the nation at HODGETOWN. Alex Fairly helped us see the vision of what an incredible opportunity we had to help our community regain a sense of normalcy and return back to a quality of life with baseball that has now become part of our culture in Amarillo. We couldn’t be more excited than to partner with the Texas Collegiate League alongside other Minor League partners to not only create a tremendous summer playing opportunity for the nation’s top college players but also give these young men an opportunity to see the best and most exciting baseball environment in the country that only the Panhandle spirit and our fans can create here at HODGETOWN.”