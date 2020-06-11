HODGETOWN to host 2 Texas Collegiate League baseball teams this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - HODGETOWN will host two Texas Collegiate League baseball teams this summer.
The Amarillo Sod Dogs and Amarillo Sod Squad will call Amarillo home as HODGETOWN is set to host 30 regular-season games from June 30 to August 2, according to a news release.
“As we await baseball’s decision to restart professional, affiliated baseball throughout the country, today’s announcement gives us the chance to create positive news and excitement in our Amarillo community,” said Amarillo Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “Hosting two new Amarillo college summer teams allows our fans to witness some of the best collegiate talent in the nation at HODGETOWN. Alex Fairly helped us see the vision of what an incredible opportunity we had to help our community regain a sense of normalcy and return back to a quality of life with baseball that has now become part of our culture in Amarillo. We couldn’t be more excited than to partner with the Texas Collegiate League alongside other Minor League partners to not only create a tremendous summer playing opportunity for the nation’s top college players but also give these young men an opportunity to see the best and most exciting baseball environment in the country that only the Panhandle spirit and our fans can create here at HODGETOWN.”
The league is comprised of 10 teams made up of active college players from different colleges and universities across the nation.
Each team will have a roster of about 30 players and play a total of 30 regular-season games followed by a postseason.
Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at HODGETOWN.
Tickets for the games will go on sale Thursday, June 18.
You can purchase tickets online here.
