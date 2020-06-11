Heston Kjerstad taken No. 2 overall in 2020 MLB Draft

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Suspected to go No. 6 or No. 7 in this year’s Major League Baseball draft, former Randall Raider and Arkansas Razorback outfielder Heston Kjerstad surprised many in the baseball world, selected second overall Wednesday night by the Baltimore Orioles.
Kjerstad, a 6-foot-3 outfielder from Amarillo, was selected after completing his junior year, instantly becoming one of the top four outfielders in the Baltimore prospect system.
Kjerstad is suspected to have the best raw power of any left-handed hitter in the draft. He’s a corner outfielder with a concerning 65/21 strikeout-to-walk ratio as a sophomore at Arkansas. However, his junior year saw better numbers before COVID-19 cancelled his junior year campaign, as Kjerstad started the year hitting .448 with six home runs in 16 total games.
Kjerstad, who wasn’t the top defensive outfielder in the draft, has tremendous upside at the plate, especially when it comes to power, something the Orioles are hoping to further develop with him over the next few years.
