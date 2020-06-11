2 Dimmitt men dead after crash near Hereford Thursday morning

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two men from Dimmitt are dead after a crash northeast of Hereford this morning.
On June 11, at around 7:00 a.m., 19-year-old Francisco Oliver Cabrales of Dimmitt was traveling north on FM 809 around 18 miles northeast of Hereford with 26-year-old passenger, Josue Quiroz of Dimmitt, in a 1992 Dodge Dynasty.
According to DPS, Cabrales attempted to make a left turn into a business when he turned into the path of a southbound 2009 Ford F150 driven by 33-year-old Chad Perry of Amarillo.
Perry struck the passenger side of Cabrales’ car causing both vehicles to travel into the west barrow ditch.
Cabrales’ car came to a rest upside down in the ditch with significant passenger side damage, and Perry’s truck came to a rest in the ditch on its drivers side.
Cabrales and Quiroz were pronounced dead on scene, and Perry was transported by a family member to Northwest Texas Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released. DPS confirmed all involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.
