BSA Hospice of the Southwest offering virtual support groups for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While many have been scared to leave their house during the COVID-19 pandemic, some healthcare workers have had the same fears but continued to work.
BSA Hospice of the Southwest says many have been in survival mode for the last few months, pushing that stress and anxiety away.
There is now an outlet for these workers and others impacted by the virus.
“In health care, we know in our office that there is always a possibility that we’re going to come into contact with somebody, regardless of what they answer on their screening questions, coming through the door,” said Dr. Wesley Nickens, physician at the Family Medical Center.
This is just one of the stressors Dr. Nickens has been dealing with daily since the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’ve had to have uncomfortable conversations at home about what if we were exposed. Would I sleep in a tent outside, or would I stay at work? You know, how that is going to work, and I know that there has been people that have been separated from their loved ones for that same reason,” said Dr. Nickens.
Not only impacting healthcare workers, but also their loved ones and families, BSA Hospice of the Southwest will be offering virtual support groups for healthcare workers.
“With this pandemic, we realized, our whole community is grieving. We’re facing so many changes, especially for our healthcare workers,” said Deborah Andrews, bereavement, BSA Hospice of the Southwest.
The thought of life returning to normal can seem impossible for some healthcare workers.
“I don’t know if we will get back to the normal that we’re used to. I think we’re just going to have to adjust and adapt and show that we’re capable of continuing life otherwise,” said Dr. Nickens.
This is why BSA Hospice of the Southwest is encouraging all frontline healthcare workers to heal together.
“You’re accustomed to caring for other people, that’s your job, taking care of other people. It takes a great deal of courage to attend one of these meetings,” said Alyssa Jenkins, BSA Hospice of the Southwest intern healthcare worker.
BSA Hospice of the Southwest will also be offering virtual classes for those that are not health care workers but have still been impacted by COVID-19.
This is for those who have experienced grief, loss, change and separation due to the pandemic.
More information and how to register you can contact BSA Hospice of the Southwest at (806) 350-1352.
