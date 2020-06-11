Randall County SWAT team responding to situation on Ottawa Trail

Law enforcement are responding to a situation on Ottawa Trail. (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson | June 11, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 2:56 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County SWAT team is responding to a situation on Ottawa Trail.

There is a heavy police presence at Ottawa Trail and Burlington Road at this time, and roads in the area are blocked off.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office had been asked to assist the U.S. Marshals in this situation.

The Randall County SWAT team is on the scene.

