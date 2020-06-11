Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for sexual assault charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a man wanted for sexual assault charges.
Police are searching for 24-year-old Autry Madison Campos-Dowd. He is wanted by Potter County officials for sexual assault charges.
He is described as 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
