Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for sexual assault charges
Autry Madison Campos-Dowd, wanted for sexual assault charges (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | June 11, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 9:33 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a man wanted for sexual assault charges.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Autry Madison Campos-Dowd. He is wanted by Potter County officials for sexual assault charges.

He is described as 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

