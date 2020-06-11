Amarillo City Council to vote on bringing apartments into FirstBank Southwest tower

Amarillo City Council to vote on bringing apartments into FirstBank Southwest tower
If you're looking to move to downtown Amarillo, the tallest building in the city will be an option for you in the future. (Source: KFDA)
By Vania Patino | June 11, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 4:44 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You may soon be able to live in Amarillo’s tallest building.

The Centerpiece of Downtown Amarillo is in the process of becoming the newest apartment complex in the city.

Amarillo City Council is set to vote on this later this month.

If approved, this will be the first time the FirstBank Southwest Tower welcomes residential apartments.

There will be 14 units throughout the 10th and 11th floor, and the average rent will cost from $1,500 to $2,300 a month.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.