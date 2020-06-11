Amarillo City Council to vote on bringing apartments into FirstBank Southwest tower

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You may soon be able to live in Amarillo’s tallest building.
The Centerpiece of Downtown Amarillo is in the process of becoming the newest apartment complex in the city.
Amarillo City Council is set to vote on this later this month.
If approved, this will be the first time the FirstBank Southwest Tower welcomes residential apartments.
There will be 14 units throughout the 10th and 11th floor, and the average rent will cost from $1,500 to $2,300 a month.
