Windham School District to honor TDCJ Neal Unit educator as Teacher of Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Windham School District has announced their District Teacher of the Year and the Lane Murray Excellence in Teaching award recipient.
WSD educators teach career and technical education, academics and life skills development curriculum to incarcerated individuals in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
“The professionals who work with Windham students inside Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities are not treading water,” said Patrick O’Daniel, chairman of the WSD Board of Trustees. “Rather, they are busy creating new programs and improving on what has been effective for the men and women currently enrolled in Windham classes.”
The WSD has named Jerry Riley of the Neal Unit Vocational Teacher of the Year. Riley will also receive the Lane Murray Excellence in Teaching award.
The school district selected Riley, because they say he displays true commitment to advancing students past the context of a classroom and successfully into the trade work environment.
“Mr. Riley exemplifies the mission of Windham School District in full by providing distinguished educational instruction to his students in technical career pathways and optimizes opportunities for second-chance employment,” said WSD Superintendent Kristina Hartman.
