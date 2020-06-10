Utah gubernatorial candidate and ex-envoy Huntsman says he has COVID-19

In this Monday, June 1, 2020, photo, former Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr., speaks during the Utah Gubernatorial Republican Primary Debate in Salt Lake City. Huntsman Jr. has one of the most recognizable names in the state as a former popular governor and son of a billionaire philanthropist. He stepped down as U.S. ambassador to Russia under Donald Trump to return to Utah and make a run and reclaiming his seat. (Source: Ivy Ceballo/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)