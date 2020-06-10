Texas DSHS reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new recoveries across Panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new recoveries across the Panhandle today.
There are two new positive cases in Castro County, four new cases in Childress County, two new cases in Gray County, two new cases in Lipscomb County, 12 new cases in Moore County and nine new cases in Parmer County.
There are also 12 new across Castro County, Collingsworth County, Gray County, Hall County, Hutchinson County, Ochiltree County, Parmer County and Sherman County.
There are 5,125 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 37
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 41
- Deaf Smith County: 192
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 107
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 44
- Lipscomb County: 7
- Moore County: 864
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 98
- Potter County: 2,778
- Randall County: 747
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,526 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 29
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 132
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 90
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 28
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 38
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 47
- Potter County: 1106
- Randall County: 379
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 21
- Swisher County: 16
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 82 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 36
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 983 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 27
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 955
There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 913
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 123 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 68
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 46
- Union County: 5
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
