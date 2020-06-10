Stable & Dry Remainder of the Week

The low pressure system that brought in those nasty winds from yesterday is now nearly moved out of the area completely, dropping our wind speeds down into the single digits. We’ll still feel the temperature effects from the cold front however, as we nearly dropped down to a record low this morning of about 48 degrees (46 is the record, set back in 1955). With our chilly start to the morning, we’ll keep our daytime highs across the area still a little below normal with a high of about 85 degrees as we slowly return to a more stable and normal pattern. Right now it’s looking like any rain chances we thought we’d see late week are no longer looking as good unfortunately.