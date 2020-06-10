Registration open for virtual 5K set for later in June

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for a virtual 5K taking place later this month.
With social distancing practices in place, the Texas Tech Physicians Headache Clinic Virtual 5K runs from June 20 to June 28.
Individuals will be able to run, walk or stroll to complete the 5K between any of those dates.
While participating, take a picture of the route or a selfie and post it to social media with the hashtag #TTPVirtual5K.
The first 50 participants to sign up will receive a race medal, migraine sunglasses and a t shirt.
With registration ending June 28, the race fee is $25 with a $2.50 sign up fee.
For more details and to register, go here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.