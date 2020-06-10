National Guard to conduct COVID-19 testing in Dimmitt

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The National Guard will be in Dimmitt on Friday, June 12 to conduct COVID-19 testing.
From 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., the mobile testing unit will be at 403 Southwest 4th in the Expo Building in Dimmitt.
You will be screened to see if you have the following symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
To register to be tested, call 512-883-2400.
