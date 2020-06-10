National Guard to conduct COVID-19 testing in Dimmitt

By Kaitlin Johnson | June 10, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 3:12 PM

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The National Guard will be in Dimmitt on Friday, June 12 to conduct COVID-19 testing.

From 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., the mobile testing unit will be at 403 Southwest 4th in the Expo Building in Dimmitt.

You will be screened to see if you have the following symptoms:

  • Fever and/or chills
  • Cough (dry or productive)
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches/muscle or joint pain
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Headaches
  • Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • Nasal congestion
  • Loss of taste and/or smell

To register to be tested, call 512-883-2400.

National Guard coming to Dimmitt
National Guard coming to Dimmitt (Source: National Guard)

