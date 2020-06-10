Man faces charges of stealing nearly $280,000 in agriculture insurance money in Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man faces federal charges after court documents say he embezzled nearly $280,000 in agriculture insurance money.
According to court documents, John H. Sutterfield embezzled federal crop insurance indemnities paid under the Federal Crop Insurance Program from June 2014 to September 2015.
Sutterfield is accused of using fraudulent farm leases in the name of Ramiro Beltran to represent farmers in Hartley, Moore and Randall counties.
Using the fake leases, he is accused of influencing the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (FCIC) to grant new producer status to the applicants so they would receive insurance money for potential losses.
However, these applicants were not actually farmers.
Court documents say Sutterfield’s actions resulted in the FCIC’s loss of $279,578.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.