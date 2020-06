We have a calm and clear night ahead with light winds and cool temperatures. The day will start with some mid 50s but with abundant sunshine and southerly winds we will see highs climb quickly into the low to mid 90s. Winds for the next several days will be at about 15-20 mph with some higher gusts but nothing like what we saw on Tuesday. Rain chances are very slim because the air is so dry and all the storm systems will be missing us to the north.