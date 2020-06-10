DPS releases details of Tuesdays fatal crash near Stratford

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS has released information regarding the crash northeast of Stratford that left two men dead Tuesday.
On June 9, three semi tractor trailers were involved in a crash on US 54 around 11 miles northeast of Stratford.
26-year-old Viorel Lungu, of Prospect Heights, Illinois, was traveling in a 2019 Freightliner Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer northeast on US 54.
26-year-old Alexis Martinez was traveling with 20-year-old passenger Skyler Nelson in a 2020 International Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer southwest on US 54 in the right lane.
40-year-old Stephen Lott Jr., of Lincoln, Nebraska, was traveling in a 2014 Freightliner Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer southwest on US 54 in the left passing lane.
DPS says there were strong winds and blowing dirt causing little to no visibility for all three vehicles at the time of the crash.
Lungu was unable to see the markings on the roadway, became disoriented and locked up his brakes when he crossed over the center stripe and struck Lott’s vehicle head-on. Both vehicles caught on fire on impact and became fully engulfed in flames then destroyed.
Martinez, in an attempt to avoid the collision, struck Lott’s vehicle. Matinez and Nelson were able to get out of the truck tractor before it became fully engulfed in flames.
Lungu and Lott both died on scene. DPS was unable to confirm if they were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Both Martinez and Nelson were treated on scene and released. DPS confirmed both were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.