City of Hereford confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 192

By Kaitlin Johnson | June 10, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 2:55 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford has confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 192 in Deaf Smith County.

The city’s report for June 10 shows three new cases and 13 new recoveries.

There are 47 active cases.

Posted by City of Hereford on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

There are 5,087 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 35
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 34
  • Deaf Smith County: 192
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 105
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 20
  • Hartley County: 13
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 44
  • Lipscomb County: 5
  • Moore County: 852
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 52
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 89
  • Potter County: 2,778
  • Randall County: 747
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 18
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,513 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 5
  • Castro County: 28
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 3
  • Dallam County: 26
  • Deaf Smith County: 132
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 88
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 11
  • Hansford County: 15
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 27
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 519
  • Ochiltree County: 37
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 43
  • Potter County: 1106
  • Randall County: 379
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 20
  • Swisher County: 16
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 82 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 13
  • Gray County: 3
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 14
  • Potter County: 36
  • Randall County: 6
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 119 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 64
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 45
  • Union County: 5

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 983 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 27
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 955

There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 24
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 913

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

