Boating visitation increases at Lake Meredith causing more safety incidents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lake Meredith Superintendent Eric Smith says since the start of COVID-19, boater visitation has doubled since this time last year, and many of them are new boaters.
“Since this pandemic has started, we’ve seen a huge increase in visitation," Smith said. "I think two things came together at the perfect time to increase our visitation. The fishing at the lake has been great and the pandemic happened, so a lot of people were at home, and they chose to be out here on the lake.”
He says, as a result, they’ve also seen an increase in safety incidents, and encourages all new boaters to be fully aware of how to operate their boats while out on the lake.
“We’ve had incidents on the lake, where people aren’t used to operating the boat, or the person who is used to operating the boat leaves the boat with someone else, and they’ve had trouble operating the boat. We really want to encourage people to, all of the adults especially on the boat, to be familiar with the operation, how the boat works, how to maneuver it, especially if the wind comes up, as the weather can change here on this lake in an instant," Smith said.
Texas Game Warden Shane Lewis also says major safety incidents they’ve seen since the start of COVID-19 resulted from boating traffic and weather related accidents.
“An extreme circumstance can be anything from people not being courteous to others, as far as boater right-a-ways or not paying attention to other boaters in the water or even not getting off the lake early when they see a storm coming. It creates a traffic jam, basically, at the boat ramps, which can be dangerous to others if people don’t try to get off the water early," Lewis said.
Smith also says, in order to limit the amount of safety incidents occurring on the lake, they’ve increased patrolling on all parts of Lake Meredith.
“We’ve had to have an increase in our presence in doing patrols, both on the lake and on land," Smith said. "Again, we’re seeing visitation like this park has never seen.”
Lewis says there have also been recent drownings and all boaters should be wearing a life jacket while out on the lake, as this is the best way to prevent that from happening.
