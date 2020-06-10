Boating visitation increases at Lake Meredith causing more safety incidents

“We’ve had incidents on the lake, where people aren’t used to operating the boat, or the person who is used to operating the boat leaves the boat with someone else, and they’ve had trouble operating the boat. We really want to encourage people to, all of the adults especially on the boat, to be familiar with the operation, how the boat works, how to maneuver it, especially if the wind comes up, as the weather can change here on this lake in an instant," Smith said.