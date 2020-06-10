‘Armed and dangerous’ Oklahoma man still on the run after stealing police car with K9 inside

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - A man considered armed and dangerous by Oklahoma police is still on the run.
Rondale Turner was last seen on June 9 driving a vehicle with Oklahoma tags. The vehicle has been found, but Turner is still on the run.
Guymon police are searching for him after they say he escaped custody by stealing a police vehicle and an AR-15 rifle.
A canine was inside the police vehicle at the time. When police located the vehicle with the canine inside, Turner was nowhere to be seen.
The AR-15 rifle was missing from the vehicle.
Police believe the rifle is in Turner’s possession and reported it stolen into National Crime Information Center database.
Police issued a bulletin for neighboring law enforcement agencies to be on the look out for Turner and said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Turner is also wanted out of Sherman County on felony arrest warrants.
Turner is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
He also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck with the name “Gina” and a tattoo on his abdominal area with the word “Turner.”
If you see him, immediately call 911 or the police department at (580) 338-6525.
