Amarillo COVID-19 report for June 10 shows 4 additional deaths in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four more people have died due to COVID-19 related complications in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report for cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 19 new cases in the Amarillo area. There are now 3,525 total cases confirmed in the two counties.
There are 2,778 cases in Potter County and 747 in Randall County.
Today’s report also shows 141 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,485.
Today’s report shows four additional deaths in Potter County, bringing the total to 42 deaths in the Amarillo area.
There are 696 tests pending.
There are 5,084 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 35
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 34
- Deaf Smith County: 189
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 105
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 44
- Lipscomb County: 5
- Moore County: 852
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 89
- Potter County: 2,778
- Randall County: 747
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,500 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 28
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 88
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 37
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 43
- Potter County: 1106
- Randall County: 379
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 16
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 82 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 36
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 119 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 64
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 45
- Union County: 5
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 983 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 27
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 955
There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 913
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
