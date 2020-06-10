1 additional case of COVID-19, 5 new recoveries confirmed in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting one additional case of COVID-19 in Texas County.
This brings the county to 955 cases.
The report also shows five new recoveries in the county.
913 people have recovered from the virus in Texas County, and six people have died.
There are 983 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 27
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 955
There have been 938 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 913
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 5,065 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 35
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 34
- Deaf Smith County: 189
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 105
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 44
- Lipscomb County: 5
- Moore County: 852
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 89
- Potter County: 2,766
- Randall County: 740
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,359 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 28
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 88
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 37
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 43
- Potter County: 992
- Randall County: 352
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 16
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 78 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 32
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 119 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 64
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 45
- Union County: 5
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
