WTAMU and state legislators announce progress in initiative to advance food animal production

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University and state legislators announced significant progress in an initiative to advance food animal production in the region today.
The funding includes up to $4 million to the Agriculture, Veterinary and Research and Outreach programs from the state. The funds are meant to enable better service to the Texas Panhandle at-large and allow the hiring of more professors.
“This center for food animal production that we are talking about today is exceedingly important because so much of the food animal industry is located in this part of Texas,” said WTAMU President Walter Wendler.
The state and Texas A&M System funding end up totaling nearly $120 million in private and public investments.
