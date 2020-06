The winds will continue to die down for the rest of the overnight period and will leave us alone for another day or two. With the light winds overnight and being in the wake of the cool front temps will cool down into the upper 40s and low 50s for Wednesday morning. The skies will be clear for the day with light winds and temps in the mid 80s. The heat will return for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 90s into the weekend.