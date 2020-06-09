A Rocks in your Pockets Kind of Day

Winds are already picking up in the northern portions of the area this morning, and are only expected to get stronger as we go throughout our Tuesday. A passing low pressure system off to our north is pulling a cold front across our area, dragging our daytime highs into the low 70s, but bringing our winds into the mid to low 30 mph range, gusting upwards of 50-60 in some places. High wind warnings and advisories are currently in effect for a majority of the area, in effect until about 9 tonight.