Officials responding to crash involving 3 semis near Stratford

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are responding to a crash near Stratford involving three semi-trucks.
According to Texas DPS, the crash happened on US 54 about 11 miles north of Stratford.
Three semi-trucks were involved in the crash, and reports say at least one of the vehicles is on fire.
Traffic is detoured to FM 3212 and FM 807, and TxDOT says the road closure could be in place for a few hours.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if possible.
