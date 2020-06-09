Help Amarillo Crime Stoppers solve crime last year that left a man paralyzed after a shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help solving a crime from last year that left a man paralyzed after a shooting.
On October 19, 2019, officers with Amarillo Police Department were called out to the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and Bagarry Street on an aggravated assault.
Police found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Officers learned he was driving and was stopped by a smaller light colored car in the middle of the road.
The suspect stepped out of the vehicle and began shooting the man.
The suspected shooter is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and became paralyzed from his injuries.
While police have investigated the crime, no suspect has been identified.
If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
