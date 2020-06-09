Hartley County deputies arrest man for aggravated sexual assault of child

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man last night for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
On June 8, the HCSO says they received information regarding the sexual assault of a child.
They then say they discovered the assaults occurred in Moore County and in Hartley County.
Porfirio Villanueva, 33, has been arrested and booked into the Dallam-Hartley County Jail.
The HCSO says “Regardless of your citizenship status we are dedicated to our community and will fight for our victims. Don’t ever be afraid to report you are a victim of a crime. We treat all our community members the same.”
The sheriff’s office thanked The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center of Amarillo for assisting in this case.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.