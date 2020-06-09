Doppler Dave Is Tracking Wind And Unseasonably Cool Air

A strong cold front for the month of June and a potent low pressure system to our north have teamed up to cause blustery and much cooler weather today. Unfortunately, the rain showers associated with this system will just brush by to our north, but temps in the 60s and 70s have replaced the triple digit heat. Winds have gusted over 40 and even 50 mph, but the winds will diminish quickly this evening. Unseasonably cool temperatures are forecast tonight with lows in the upper 40s by morning. Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer, but with much less wind. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s.