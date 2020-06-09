Crews working to contain multiple grass fires across the Texas Panhandle

Crews are working to contain four grass fires across the Texas Panhandle. (Source: Gray Media)
By Kaitlin Johnson | June 9, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 4:21 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to contain multiple grass fires across the Texas Panhandle.

According to the US National Weather Service of Amarillo, there are fires near Stratford, Channing, Skellytown and Clarendon.

Some structures near Channing are threatened by the fire near that area.

A fire near Stinnett has now been contained. Drivers are asked to watch for emergency vehicles still on the scene.

Drivers are asked to be cautious today as winds are gusting 50 to 60 miles per hour across the area, and blowing smoke could cause visibility issues.

