City of Hereford reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 189

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford’s report for June 9 shows 13 additional cases.
There are now 57 active cases, 119 recoveries and 13 deaths.
There are 5,065 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 35
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 34
- Deaf Smith County: 189
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 105
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 44
- Lipscomb County: 5
- Moore County: 852
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 89
- Potter County: 2,766
- Randall County: 740
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,359 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 28
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 88
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 37
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 43
- Potter County: 992
- Randall County: 352
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 16
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 78 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 32
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 119 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 64
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 45
- Union County: 5
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 982 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 27
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 954
There have been 933 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 908
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
