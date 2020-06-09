City of Hereford reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 189

By Kaitlin Johnson | June 9, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 3:12 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford’s report for June 9 shows 13 additional cases.

There are now 57 active cases, 119 recoveries and 13 deaths.

We have 13 new cases to report since Monday. Our total case count stands at 189. Please help slow the spread of COVID-19...

There are 5,065 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 35
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 34
  • Deaf Smith County: 189
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 105
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 20
  • Hartley County: 13
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 44
  • Lipscomb County: 5
  • Moore County: 852
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 52
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 89
  • Potter County: 2,766
  • Randall County: 740
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 18
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,359 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 5
  • Castro County: 28
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 3
  • Dallam County: 26
  • Deaf Smith County: 119
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 88
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 11
  • Hansford County: 15
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 27
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 519
  • Ochiltree County: 37
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 43
  • Potter County: 992
  • Randall County: 352
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 20
  • Swisher County: 16
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 78 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 13
  • Gray County: 3
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 14
  • Potter County: 32
  • Randall County: 6
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 119 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 64
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 45
  • Union County: 5

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 982 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 27
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 954

There have been 933 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 24
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 908

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

