Cannon Air Force Base reopen for retirees, VA beneficiaries

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico is new reopen for retirees and VA beneficiaries.
From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily, they are now able to access the Commissary, Army and Air Force Exchange Services and Medical Facilities.
Officials said the downward trend of COVID-19 cases are providing an opportunity to expand access to the base.
Masks are required to be worn in all facilities as well as social distancing should be practiced.
Base access for retirees and VA beneficiaries is subject to change during the pandemic.
