Amarillo woman who sold fatal heroin sentenced to 20 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo drug dealer who sold the heroin that left one woman dead has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.
58-year-old Cynthia Marie Carrasco pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin resulting in death.
On April 19, 2019, Amarillo Police Department officers were called to a hotel on a suspected heroin overdose. The deceased 33-year-old woman had been staying at the hotel with 37-year-old Jeffery Michael Smith.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Smith agreed to be interviewed by APD narcotics agents, where he admitted to buying heroin from Carrasco for a period of time. Smith also admitted he purchased the heroin for his acquaintance which she used shortly before her death.
During an interview with Carrasco at her home, she admitted that she knew Smith and had previously sold him heroin. Carrasco also admitted that she repackaged heroin into smaller quantities for sale.
She allowed officers to seize her phone, when evidence was found that Carrasco was purchasing heroin from 64-year-old Andrew Olguin.
In a later interview, Carrasco admitted her heroin killed the victim on the night of April 19, 2019.
Agents identified 26-year-old Austin Potts as another suspect in the investigation. During an interview, Potts admitted to delivering heroin for Carrasco.
Potts was sentenced to five years in prison and Olguin and Smith were sentenced to 10 years in prison for their involvement in the case.
