Amarillo teen depression rising due to isolation brought by COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Licensed Therapist Lynn Jennings says depression in teens is something that should be taken seriously at all times.
Teen depression has only become more intense during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many children were finding it difficult to properly deal with the isolation.
“We worried about if things shut down, the levels of isolation and the detachment that children would experience if schools closed down and things like that. We started worrying about things like that back then, so as we’ve progressed through that, we’ve seen evidence that children, even our introverted children, are just really not handling the isolation well," Jennings said.
She says a lot of the teens she counsels have shown difficulty with learning from home, and tele-health counseling has shown to not be as effective for these teens.
“Trying to find ways to manage the school at home I know is very challenging for a lot of the children, because children who would normally get a little bit more help were unable to get the types of help they needed on a one-on-one basis," Jennings said. "As much as we love the fact that tele-health allowed us to continue to work and service our clientele throughout, it’s not the same.”
Jennings also says other serious factors have contributed to the rise in teen depression, such as children being at home with abusive family members and children taking on the same worries their parents have taken.
“If you have a family who’s parents have been furloughed, or they’re worried about money, or they’re worried about how are we going to accomplish all of these things, what are we going to do about daycare, children naturally take on those worries. They carry it around with a kind of age appropriate capacity, which means they can’t really reason through it," Jennings said.
Local Therapist Arlette J. Back says she encourages parents to get their children in a steady routine, which includes doing activities they enjoy on a daily basis during the pandemic in order to fight off their anxiety and depression.
“I think, one of the main things that I’ve been telling parents, is that we have to give these kids a routine as much as possible," Back said. "Having them implement those coping skills, those creative skills that they have, into their day, into their routine as much as possible is really important.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.