Amarillo police continue searching for missing man 2 years later

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department continues searching for a missing man two years later.
Bobby Lee Johns, 65-years-old at the time, was last seen in Amarillo on June 9, 2018.
Oldham County Deputies found Johns’ vehicle off Mile Marker 15 of I-40 in Oldham County on June 13, 2018.
Investigators have since followed leads and searched large areas around that location, but those have come up empty.
Several long-time friends have also searched multiple locations, but there have been no signs of Johns.
His mother and sister have stayed in contact with detectives and hope to find answers to his disappearance.
He is described as 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on this case, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-9468.
