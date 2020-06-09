Amarillo Habitat for Humanity thinks outside box to feed families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ladies in the Habitat for Humanity office speak with families on a regular basis, and in doing so, they found out there was a need for food in the Amarillo community.
“They ask, ‘how are you doing, what can we do,’ and they are hungry. This is something that is not normally in our wheelhouse, but it’s something that they just picked up and said this is a need right now, and we need to fill it,” said Nathan Morrow Board President for Amarillo Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity got to work and looked for partners in our community.
“We partnered with board members, with Run Business Solutions, Walmart, United and had social media campaigns to raise the money,” said Sarah Curtis, director of family services at Habitat for Humanity.
The social media campaign was more of a success than anticipated.
“This whole project was funded through an online social media campaign. We had a Facebook fundraiser, and we also put it on Venmo, and we raised the funds within 30 hours,” said Alason Moorhead, executive director of Amarillo Habitat for Humanity.
Dring this pandemic, many of the families were calling to say they lost their jobs, got their hours cut, have been quarantined or have lost a loved one due to the virus. 75 families will each be receiving 18 pounds of non-perishable foods throughout the week.
“We’re just trying to raise everybody’s spirits a little bit and provide some food stability for them,” said Curtis.
The weather was not perfect for delivering food, but the wind did not stop these volunteers from helping with the non-contact delivery.
“It’s the least we can do. In dealing with all that they deal with, a little wind and a little dirt, that’s nothing for what they have to deal with. It should be no problem, I am looking forward to it,” said Morrow.
Care packages were filled with beans, canned soups, vegetables, chicken and tuna to hopefully make meals a little easier.
