3 additional cases of Remdesivir coming to Amarillo hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing three additional cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to Amarillo hospitals.
This brings the number of cases distributed by DSHS to Texas hospitals to 609.
In a news conference last week, health experts spoke about the use of remdesivir to treat patients in Amarillo so far.
As of last week, 18 patients had received the treatment at Northwest Texas Healthcare System. Some of those patients had a positive recovery, while others did not respond well to the drug.
“By allocating additional cases of remdesivir to communities across the state, Texas is prioritizing the health and recovery of our fellow Texans,” said Gov. Abbott. “It is imperative that we continue to equip Texas medical providers with the supplies they need to respond to COVID-19, and I am grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their continued assistance in providing cases of remdesivir.”
The antiviral drug has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a news release.
The number of cases given to each hospital is allocated based on the hospitalized COVID positive patients.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.