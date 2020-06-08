Very Windy Tuesday

Tuesday is looking much cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A cold front combined with an upper level Jet Streak will allow very strong winds across the area. As of right now, the worst of the winds appear to be across the extreme Northern zones. SW KS & the OK Panhandle may see wind gusts over 60 or 70mph. Everyone else will be sustained around 30-40 with gusts over 50mph expected. By Wednesday morning lows will drop down to the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. Talk about some serious Weather Whiplash!