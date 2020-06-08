Texas A&M AgriLife to help with contact tracing in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County commissioners heard a report today on Texas A&M AgriLife’s partnership to try to ease the pandemic.
According to a letter from the agency to commissioners and county judges, AgriLife Family and Community Health and 4-H Youth Development agents will be doing contact tracing to identify people possibly exposed to the new coronavirus.
The letter says the work can be done from the agents’ homes or offices and will need them to devote about half their hours each week to the project.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.