Scammers impersonating police officers targeting residents in Parmer County

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Parmer County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of scammers impersonating police officers.
The Parmer County Sheriff’s Office says there have been reports of people calling residents and claiming to be with the sheriff’s office or other law enforcement in the area.
The scammer says there is a warrant for your arrest, but you can pay by phone to have the warrant dropped.
There are other scams similar to this including false IRS threats of arrest due to owed taxes, or scammers pretending to be a family member in need of money to get out of jail.
Officials want you to remind your loved ones about these scams so they don’t fall victim to these criminals.
If you do receive a call you think is a scam, hang up the phone and call your local law enforcement.
