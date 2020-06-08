Potter and Randall counties to use federal grants for increased election security

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter and Randall counties are planning to use federal grants to help deal with challenging election conditions.
Potter County commissioners voted today, and Randall County commissioners are scheduled to vote tomorrow, to accept federal grants for increased election security and to handle challenges brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Randall County Election Administrator Shannon Lackey said the virus funding will pay for things like face shields for poll workers and disinfectant for equipment.
Potter County Election Administrator MyLynn Huntley said the money will also go to expected higher demand for mail ballots and curbside voting and security.
The counties will match the grants by 20 percent, and that will also pay for an extra week of early voting for the upcoming runoffs.
Early voting for those starts on June 19.
