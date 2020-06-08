Plumbers expect to see spike in business due to toilet paper shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lack of toilet paper is more than just an inconvenience, it could cause some damage.
“The call volume maybe had gone up a little bit more, but nothing too drastic,” said BJ Tijerina, owner of Route 66 Plumbing.
Once toilet paper was hard to come by, some people started using other paper products like tissue paper, paper towels and napkins.
“It doesn’t break down like toilet paper does. They say it does, but it doesn’t. Once toilet paper is flushed, it starts to break down and process as it tumbles through the pipe. It goes into smaller pieces of toilet paper, and should, by the time it reaches where it goes into the city, pretty much be almost nothing,” said Tijerina.
Even flushable wipes are not the best option to flush.
“The flushable wipes don’t do that. They tend to stay together a little bit better, and that’s when your issues of clogging the toilet, your main line and all that, come into play,” said Tijerina.
This kind of clog requires special equipment which could be more expensive to repair.
“If you do use something like that, I suggest flushing twice, maybe three times, to make sure it does go, then don’t use it in an excessive amount,” said Tijerina.
Because many people were using toilet paper alternatives, it could lead to bigger consequences than just clogging your toilet.
“Everything goes from the house, to a city main, in the ally or up front where ever the city main is at. Then it goes from there to a six inch, eight inch, however big the line is, then it goes all to the sewage plant. I can see how if they are overloading the sewer lines with paper towels, with flushable wipes, with napkins, whatever that’s not supposed go down your drains, then I could see how that would be a big issue,” said Tijerina.
Plumbers are now also wearing face masks and sanitizing their work space when done.
