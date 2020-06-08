New COVID-19 case reported in Dallam County, new recovery in Hartley County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District is reporting one new positive COVID-19 case in Dallam County and an additional recovery in Hartley County.
As of June 8, 34 Dallam County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of 26 recoveries.
13 Hartley County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths and a total of 11 recoveries.
No other details were released.
There are 5,044 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 35
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 34
- Deaf Smith County: 176
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 104
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 44
- Lipscomb County: 5
- Moore County: 852
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 89
- Potter County: 2,763
- Randall County: 737
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 29
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,340 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 28
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 88
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 37
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 43
- Potter County: 972
- Randall County: 351
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 16
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 77 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 32
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 975 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 27
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 947
There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 888
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 115 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 62
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 43
- Union County: 5
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
