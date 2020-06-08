Legal Aid hosting virtual legal clinic for Texas Panhandle veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legal Aid of Northwest Texas is hosting a virtual civil legal clinic for area veterans on Wednesday evening.
The clinic runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Veterans can receive help on legal issues, which include eviction, unemployment benefits, veteran benefits, foreclosure prevention, expunctions/nondisclosures, bankruptcy, family law matters and driver license restoration.
Individuals will speak with an attorney by phone or over a Zoom conference.
To register, call *806) 3736808 with the extension number 6503 and leave a message with your name, phone number, best time to call you and a brief description of the legal issues.
Someone with Legal Aid will follow up with an appointment time.
The registration deadline is Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.