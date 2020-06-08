Hot & Dry Monday ahead, watching Fire Danger

A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for much of the western portions of the area this morning, this is due in part to a trough in the jet stream kicking up our winds into the 20 mph range, bringing up our temperatures, and sweeping any moisture off to our east. We’re looking at a high of about 98 degrees here today, so expect summer-like temperatures, however, we’ll get some relief from the heat on Tuesday as a cold front rolls through, dropping our highs down into the 80s. We’re not expecting any chances of rain until at least Thursday.