Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Sudden Blast Of Cooler Weather

We are feeling more June heat today with highs either above 100 or in the upper 90s depending on your exact location. By tomorrow, however, a dramatic weather change is expected as an unusually strong cold front for this time of year surges across our region. We expect to start the day tomorrow with lows in the 50s and a north wind gusting over 50mph making for surprisingly chilly conditions. We will stay windy and much cooler all day with gusts over 40mph and temperatures only climbing to near 70.