Don Harrington Discovery Center to reopen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Don Harrington Discovery Center is reopening tomorrow.
The DHDC will run on new temporary hours, which are 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Tuesdays to Saturdays.
Staff will regularly disinfect the exhibits and some pieces will be limited for safety concerns.
The Space Theater will be open with a limited capacity and will have showtimes at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
DHDC will have live science demonstrations as well.
The Spring traveling exhibit “Amazing Butterflies” will also remain at the Discovery Center until August.
DHDC will also open with the following rules and regulations:
- Staff are required to wear masks and have daily health screening.
- Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks and have health screenings upon entry.
- DHDC is only allowing groups of immediate family members at this time.
- Credit cards are preferred
- No outside food or drinks are allowed.
- Visitors are advised to keep six feet distance between your family and others while visiting.
- Hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the museum.
